Mr. James Terry Davis
1949 - 2020
A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. James Terry Davis, 70, of Alexander City, will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Gerald Hallmark and Rev. Keith Hibbs will officiate and Honors will be provided by the Alexander City Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Davis passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Russell Medical. He was born on December 8, 1949 in Alexander City, Alabama to James Gastrell Davis and Sara Nell Hyde Davis. Terry was a member of First Baptist Church Alexander City. An avid Alabama fan, Terry graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and worked in Medical Sales for many years. Terry also served in the Army National Guard for 6 years. He enjoyed golfing, riding horses and competition BBQ. He loved his family very much and will be greatly missed.
Terry is survived by his daughter, Kayla Davis Rouke (Wesley Gorman) of Hawaii; son, Taylor Donald Davis of Birmingham; brothers, Donnie Davis and Stevie Davis (Daphne), both of Alexander City; and a host of other family members.
He was preceded in death by his Father, James Gastrell Davis, Mother, Sara Nell Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Early Learning Center at First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 400, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.