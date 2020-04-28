Mr. James Richard Watson
1947 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. James Richard Watson, 72, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park.
Mr. Watson passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Veteran's Hospital in Birmingham. He was born on July 12, 1947 in Newnan, Georgia to James G. Watson and Sarah Blake Watson. He was a member of Stone Ridge Baptist Church. He was a highly decorated U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Mr. Watson was awarded the Bronze Star for Heroism for saving his commanding officer and a fellow soldier during a sniper attack while on patrol. He enjoyed woodworking, NASCAR, Alabama Football, and anything Harley Davidson. He was good at fixing anything and enjoyed the outdoors.
He is survived by his mother, Sarah Watson of Alexander City; daughter, Leah Visser (Greg) of Las Vegas, NV; grandson, Shae Dunn of Montgomery; and sister, Linda Blasingame (Gregory Roy) of Gulf Shores.
He was preceded in death by his father, James G. Watson.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.