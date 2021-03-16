Mr. James Olin “Jimmy” Loyd
1938 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mr. James Olin “Jimmy” Loyd, 82, of Alexander City, will be Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alexander City Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Loyd passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Chapman Healthcare Center. He was born on August 3, 1938 in Troy, Alabama to Aubrey Loyd and Verdelle Ruth Causey Loyd. He was an active member of Alexander City Methodist Church when he was able, and he served in many positions within the church over the years. He was active in the community as a member of the Kiwanis Club, and always sold the most tickets to the Pancake Breakfast, which was named after him for many years. You can also find his name at the Sportplex, where there is a dugout named after him. He was also on the initial planning committee for the football field there. He was a coach, umpire, and mentor to many athletes in Alexander City. He also enjoyed watching sports, with a love of watching Alabama football and basketball. He also enjoyed playing and watching golf. He was a loving husband, friend, father, and grandfather. Everyone who knew him loved him, and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue Mann Loyd; son, Jeffrey O. Loyd (Donna); grandchildren, Holly Ann Loyd, and Carter James Loyd; sister-in-law, Martha Loyd; brother-in-law, Jim Mann (Carolyn); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charles A. Loyd.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank you” to the Earthly angels at Chapman Healthcare.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Alexander City Methodist Church, or to a charity of one's choice.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.