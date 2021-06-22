Mr. James "Jeb" Benjamin Ewing Jr.
1953 - 2021
Mr. James “Jeb” Ewing was born on August 26, 1953, in Alexander City, Alabama to James Benjamin Ewing Sr. and Clara Herzfeld Herzfeld Ewing. He passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence.
Jeb was a talented woodworker and passed that art onto his sons. He enjoyed spending time outdoors on Lake Martin, helping others and had the ability to fix almost anything. His hobbies included putting World War II models together, collecting pipes and studying history.
He is survived by his sons, Braxton Ewing (Brittny), Tyler Ewing; grandchildren, Emilee Ewing, Parker Ewing; brothers, John Ewing (Susie) and Harry Ewing and former spouse, Linda Campbell Ewing.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
