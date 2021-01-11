Mr. James Harold Kerlin
1940 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. James Harold Kerlin, 80, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Temple. Pastor Dick Stark will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Faith Temple.
Mr. Kerlin passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Russell Medical. He was born on October 23, 1940 in Alexander City, Alabama to Grover L. Kerlin and Addie Laverne Lynch Kerlin. He graduated from Auburn in 1967 and started his career as a pharmacist, working at many pharmacies in the area over his 48 years of practice. He enjoyed talking to and joking with everyone he met and was well loved by many. He was an active member of Faith Temple. He was a master carpenter, skilled gardener, and lover of music. He had traveled to most states and many countries with his wife, Marlene, and took thousands of pictures along the way. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marlene Kerlin; sister, Cynthia Kerlin Price (John); nieces, Rebecca Channell (Matt), and Jennifer Ingle; great-niece, Alyssa Channell; great-nephew Anderson Channell; sisters-in-law, Judy Windham (Steve), and Angie Thomas (Mike); brothers-in-law, Ron Keel (Deb), and Phil Keel (Renee); niece, Tiffany Galicia (Josh); nephews, Michael Keel (Sarah), Steve Keel (Angie), Carson Wages, Brad Keel, Brandon Keel, and Kamren Keel; and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.