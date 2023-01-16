Funeral Service for Mr. James Glen Sartwell, Jr., 63, of Goodwater, will be Monday, January 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Michael Strong will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Sartwell passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Brookwood Medical Center. He was born on November 14, 1959 in to James Glen Sartwell, Sr. and Mary Ann Rice Sartwell. He was a simple, hardworking man who loved his wife and children. James started J&J Heating and Air Conditioning with his son in 2014. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. James enjoyed simple things like going out to eat and listening to classic rock and Contemporary Christian music. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family and animals.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sandra Sartwell; children, Alma Sartwell, James Glen Sartwell, III, Goldie Sartwell, and Katherine Sartwell all of Goodwater; and brother, John Sartwell of Gerrardstown, WV.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert Sartwell.
