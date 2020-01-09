Mr. James Glen Culver
1946 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. James Glen Culver, 73, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Providence Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Culver passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Chapman Healthcare Center. He was born on July 14, 1946 in Chilton County, Alabama to J. Hiram Culver and Olene Glenn Culver. Glen was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, deer hunting and was an avid Alabama fan. He loved his animals and his family greatly. Glen was a plain and simple man that loved his quiet time.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Edwina Culver of Alexander City; sons, Johnny Culver (Renee) of Cropwell and Rhett Culver (Shannon) of Equality; daughter, Gina Culver (Tanya) of New Orleans; step-children, Tonya Maynard of Montgomery and Rusty Thornton (Jamie) of Wetumpka; grandchildren, Aubrey Culver, Jessie Culver, Cole Maynard, Clay Maynard, Dalton Thornton and Gus Thornton; sisters, Edna Washington of Wetumpka, Mildred Smith of Wetumpka and Ann Morgan of Wetumpka; numerous nieces and nephews; and his Army buddy and best friend, Wade Durham of Lawrenceburg, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Arthur Culver.
