Mr. James Edward Nelson Sr.
1938 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. James Edward Nelson Sr., 81, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the River Road Baptist Church with military honors provided by the Alexander City Veteran’s Honor Guard. Dr. Albert Pike will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at River Road Baptist Church.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.