Mr. James David "Jim" McGuirt, Jr.
1941 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. James David "Jim" McGuirt, Jr., 79, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Dadeville. Rev. Gary Wiggins and Dr. Ben Hayes will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery with Veterans Honors provided by the United States Army. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church Dadeville.
Mr. McGuirt passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born on October 6, 1941 in McColl, South Carolina to James David McGuirt Sr. and Mary Magdalene Coble McGuirt. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Dadeville and served in many capacities there. The most important things in his life were Jesus first, his wife, Linda, second, and his family third. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War era serving in Korea. Jim enjoyed farming, reading, and playing and watching tennis. He was known as a gentle person with a servant’s heart. He was a man of great moral fiber and integrity.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Allen McGuirt of Dadeville; sons, Aron Scott McGuirt (Deanne) of Seminole, FL and David Bryan McGuirt of Birmingham; grandchildren, Sarah Alexandra McGuirt, Brandon Aron McGuirt, Reagan Jay McGuirt, Baylee Grace McGuirt; brothers, Danny Clinton McGuirt (Connie), and Bill McGuirt (Myrtle); several nieces and nephews; and in-laws that were more like siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the First Baptist Church of Dadeville 178 South Tallassee Street Dadeville, AL 36853.
