Mr. James Clay Prickett
1932 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. James Clay Prickett, 87, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Bill Middlebrooks and Rev. Mike Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Prickett passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Chapman Healthcare Center. He was born on January 18, 1932 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Ruben J. Prickett and Hattie Delene McCain Prickett. He was a member of Sixth Street Baptist Church. Mr. Prickett was a hard working, loving, Christian family man. He loved spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Hurst Prickett; son, Johnny Ray Prickett (Gaynell); daughters, Deborah J. Strickland (Curtis), and Myra J. Amason (Ronnie); grandchildren, Kristel (Brian) Thomas, Jeremy (Christina) Strickland, and Ryne Amason; great-grandchildren, Dillan McCain, Rainie Jones, Brayden Strickland, Connor Strickland, and Alyssa Strickland; great-great-grandchildren, Addyson Richmond, and Kinsley McCain; sisters, Gennell Hardin, Annie Williams and Sarah Hammonds and a special family member, Donna.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jackie Prickett and Johnnie Prickett; and sisters, Ruby Maples, Francis Berry and Paula Fielding.
The family would like to thank the staff of Chapman’s Healthcare for the wonderful care of their loved one.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.