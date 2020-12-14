Mr. James Blake Shaffer Jr.
1958 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. James Blake Shaffer Jr., 62, of Alexander City, was on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Wayne Cowhick officiated.
Mr. Shaffer Jr. passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 2, 1958 in Alexander City, Alabama to James Blake Shaffer Sr. and Margaret Lane Shaffer. He was an active member of Alexander City Methodist Church. Blake was a very loving husband, father and friend. He could always bring a smile to people’s faces with his jokes and funny stories. Everyone knew Blake from his years on The Front Porch. His family and friends always looked forward to hanging out with him and eating his delicious grilled steaks.
He is survived by his daughter, Lacey Shaffer Howell (John) of Jacksons Gap; son, Blake Shaffer III (McKenzie) of Opelika; sisters, Candy McMillan (John) and Margaret Owens (Brian).
He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Linda Johnston Shaffer and parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.