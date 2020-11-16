Mr. James Anthony Pool
January 23, 1956 - November 13, 2020
Mr. James Anthony Pool, 64, of Camp Hill died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham. A private memorial service will be held by family members at a date to be determined.
Mr. Pool is survived by his two sisters: Jeanette Mathews, Mentor, OH and Joyce M. Gore, Woodbridge, VA and a host of other relatives and friends.
To share your online condolences, please visit our website at
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.