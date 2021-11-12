Funeral Service for Mr. James Allen “Jimmy” Peoples, 76, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the West End Baptist Church. Rev. Donald DeLee will officiate. Burial will follow in the Russell Farms Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home. Mr. Peoples will also lie instate at the church on Sunday, beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Mr. Peoples passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born on February 25, 1945 in Goodwater, Alabama to Allen Thomas Peoples and Earlene Thornton Peoples. He was a member of West End Baptist Church. Mr. Peoples loved boating on Lake Martin, gardening and hosting fish fry’s for his family and friends. He was an avid Alabama fan and also NASCAR, with Dale Earnhardt being his favorite driver. He was an electrician by trade and worked at Russell Corp. for 23 years.
He is survived by his daughters, Christie Brown (Paul) of Alexander City, Rita Nelson (Marty) of Goodwater, Darlene Peoples (Ricky Yarbrough) of Kellyton, Carolyn Brown (Kelvin) of Alexander City and Lecia Hutchinson (Joseph) of Alexander City; sons, Michael Peoples (Christy) of Alexander City and Darian Peoples (Kaffie) of Alexander City; twenty grandchildren; forty-one great grandchildren; life partner, Dorothy Horn of Goodwater; sisters, Betty Britton (TC) of Alexander City, Janice Peoples of Alexander City, Jonette Fuller of Alexander City, Cathy Wilson of Alexander City and Martha Bowen of Dadeville; and brother, Danny Peoples (Denise) of Beauregard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Patricia Ann Johnson Peoples; sister, Geraldine Nelson; brother, Charles Peoples; and granddaughter, Heather Peoples.
The family would like to thank the staff of Encompass Hospice for the love and tender care that was extended to them.