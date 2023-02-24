Funeral Service for Mr. Jackie Wayne Cowart, 70, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Jason Gravette will officiate. Burial will follow in the Liberty Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 27, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Cowart passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on November 21, 1952 in Rockford to Julius Lee Cowart and Arlene Woodfin Cowart Darden. Jackie served his country in the United States Air Force as well as the National Guard. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Jackie was a skilled mechanic who could make any car run, no matter its condition. He was a kind man who never met a stranger.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristina Royal (Chris) of Goodwater; sons, Andy Cowart of Sylacauga and Casey Cowart (Donna) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Aidan Royal (Allie), Andrew Cowart, Alizabeth Cowart, Alexander Cowart, Adrianna Cowart, Hannah Bradford, and Gavin Queen; great-grandchild, Hudson Royal; brothers, Cecil Cowart, William Cowart (Laurette) both of Prattville, and Bobby Cowart (Sue) of Rockford.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Debra Ware Cowart; and brother, James H. Cowart.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.