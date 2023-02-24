Funeral Service for Mr. Jackie Wayne Cowart, 70, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Jason Gravette will officiate. Burial will follow in the Liberty Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 27, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

