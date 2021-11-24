Funeral Service for Mr. Huey Penton Humphrey, 83, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, November 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alexander City Methodist Church. Rev. Ronnie Palmer and Rev. Ronald “Pete” McElrath will officiate. Burial will follow in the Smyrna Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Alexander City Methodist Church.
Mr. Humphrey passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Russell Medical. He was born on January 16, 1938 in Goodwater, Alabama to Jesse Penton Humphrey and Mable Adair Humphrey. He graduated from Goodwater High School in 1956 before attending Jacksonville State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in business in 1961. He served in the Army National Guard during the Berlin Crisis. He was an active member of Alexander City Methodist Church. He enjoyed volunteering his time at Russell Medical Center, Red Cross, and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). Mr. Humphrey was a hard working business man who instilled the value of good work ethic to his children, working many years at Belk-Hudson, then at Russell Corp. He was a great storyteller who was always the life of the party. He enjoyed cooking and watching beloved sports teams, Jacksonville State University, The University of Alabama, and the Atlanta Braves.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Corley Humphrey of Alexander City; sons, Robert Henry "Hank" Humphrey (Patrice) of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, Michael Hunter Humphrey (Jennifer) of Prattville, and Joseph Harold "Hal" Humphrey (Sharon) of Hoover; grandchildren, Daniel Fletcher Humphrey (Bailey) of Cleveland, GA, Corley Elise Humphrey of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, Brynna Julianne Frantz (Stephen) of East Ridge, TN, Sarah Elizabeth “Sarah Beth” Humphrey of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, Robert Penton Humphrey of Prattville, Ethan Michael Humphrey of Prattville, Andrew Joseph Humphrey of Prattville, and Claire Marie Humphrey of Hoover.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Julianne "Judy" Phillips.