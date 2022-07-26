1940 - 2022 - Visitation for Mr. Hoyt Edwin Carlisle, 81, of Alexander City, will be Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the St. James Episcopal Church.
Mr. Carlisle was born November 5, 1940, to Dwight Lester Carlisle and Epsey Voille Jones Carlisle at Russell Hospital in Alexander City, the third of three boys. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Dwight Lester, Jr. and Warren David.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Alyce Virginia Harris Carlisle; daughter, Jennifer Lauren Flanagan (John); son, Richard Benjamin Carlisle (Angella); grandchildren, Margaret Maxwell Flanagan, John Patrick Flanagan, James Edwin Carlisle and Troy Benjamin Carlisle.
He was educated in the Alexander City Schools, the University of Alabama, and Auburn University. He co-owned Carlisle Drug Company for many years. While at the University he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. He was a longtime member of the Alexander City Elks Lodge as was his father (a Charter Member) and both brothers. He served in most Lodge offices and as President (Exalted Ruler). He served on the Board of Directors for the Lighthouse of Tallapoosa County for 25 years. During his term as Chairman, the Lighthouse expanded in treatment capacity and campus size.
He was an avid golfer and a member of Willow Point for over 50 years and served as a board member and as President. He enjoyed Ireland and made multiple visits there with his wife, family and friends. Golf was the primary purpose but also his love of the people and surroundings. A longtime member of Alabama Seniors Golf Association he and Alyce traveled the south playing at private, resort and municipal golf courses. During his membership he served as President and two terms on the Board.
Memorial can be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 347 South Central, the Lighthouse of Tallapoosa County, 36 Franklin St., or the Alexander City Elks Lodge #1878, 658 Elks Parkway.
