Mr. Howell Timothy "Tim" Dark
1952 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Howell Timothy "Tim" Dark, 68, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Jackson and Dr. John Watkins will officiate. A private burial will follow in the Kellyton Memory Garden. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Dark passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 24, 1952 in Alexander City, Alabama to Robert Percival Dark and Charlie Evelyn Britton Dark. He was an active member of Kellyton First United Methodist. He loved to entertain people with his comedic way. He enjoyed boating on Lake Martin, keeping his yard, and NASCAR. He attended 100 races at Talladega Raceway with his family. Mr. Dark loved his work as an expeditor at Morris-Shea Bridge Company for 25 years and Exelon Power for 8 years.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy Dark of Alexander City; sons, Timothy Sean Dark (Denise) of Kellyton and Anthony Jarrod Dark of Alexander City; grandchildren, Kelsey Nicole Dark and Erin Gayle Pouncey (Corey); great-grandchild, Jack Howell Bice; brothers, Robert P. Dark, Jr. (Patti) of Oxford and Charlie Christopher Dark (Denise), of Dadeville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Smile Train Fund at Kellyton First United Methodist Church PO Box 279 Kellyton, AL 35089.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.