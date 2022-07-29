1955 - 2022 - Funeral Service for Mr. Howard Dean Carlisle, 66, of Trussville, will be Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home.  Mike Gatch will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park.  The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Carlisle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

