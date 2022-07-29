1955 - 2022 - Funeral Service for Mr. Howard Dean Carlisle, 66, of Trussville, will be Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Mike Gatch will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Howard Dean Carlisle, of Birmingham, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. Born in Alexander City, Alabama, Dean enjoyed playing sports as a young man, especially baseball and football. He was a proud Wildcat alumnus of Benjamin Russell High School and was also a member of the First United Methodist Church. Dean, who was always a devoted student, attended the University of Alabama and went on to graduate Summa Cum Laude as well as at the top of his Civil Engineering class of 1977. He was also an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan, having never missed a football or basketball game as a student. Upon graduation from the Capstone, Dean earned a prestigious job with Chicago Bridge & Iron Company. While working for CB&I, he was given the opportunity to travel across not just the United States, but Europe as well, having lived in Scotland.
Dean decided to settle down and plant roots in Birmingham, Alabama where he was a devoted and loving father. He felt led to become a member of St. John's United Methodist Church where he and his family developed lifelong relationships and friendships. Dean was always there for his children. He never missed a sporting event, dance recital, or school production that involved his three children, regardless of how busy he might have been. After his time with CB&I came to an end, he began working with American Tank & Vessel. During his tenure with AT&V, he developed special relationships with everyone, customers included. He always treated coworkers as friends and treated everyone he met with respect. Dean was also a very dependable and honorable man. If he said he would do something, you could consider it done right at that moment. He was also very loyal to his friends at AT&V. People could talk to him about anything, whether it included business or not, anytime or anywhere about anything.
Dean was so proud of his family. There was not a family gathering that he did not show up for. He was so proud of everyone- his kids, along with his nieces, nephews, sisters and aunts. His most recent blessing, however, came as his first granddaughter, Sara James Carlisle.
Dean will always be remembered as someone that always put others before self. He tried to show Jesus in all his actions.
Dean is survived by his loving daughter, Ashley Elizabeth Alta Carlisle; his two sons, Benjamin Dean Carlisle (Raegan) and Seth Alexander Carlisle; two sisters, Sarah Danette Davis and Amanda Lynne Laughlin; and his granddaughter Sara James Carlisle along with all of his loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Daniel Carlisle and Sarah Wynelle Alford Carlisle.
Flowers are appreciated, as well as a charitable donation of your choice if you are led, including Alzheimer's Association of Central Alabama (alzca.org), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org), and Capstone Engineering Society (ces.eng.ua.edu). Please include names so that thank you notes can be sent to the respective parties.
"Cowards die many times before their deaths, but the valiant never taste of death but once."
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.radneyfuneralhome.com. Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.