Mr. Harvey F. “Freddie” Patterson
1933 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Harvey F. “Freddie” Patterson, 86, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Hillabee Baptist Church. Rev. Josh Sammons will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at Hillabee Baptist Church.
Mr. Patterson passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born on February 15, 1933 in Tallassee, Alabama to Harvey Newman Patterson and Fannie Pitts Patterson. He was an active member of Hillabee Baptist Church. Freddie was an avid fisherman and enjoyed collecting fishing lures. He was also a gun collector and loved going to the shooting range. Freddie was also an avid Auburn fan and was a self taught “jack of all trades”. He loved his family very much, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shirley C. Patterson of Alexander City; daughter, Denita Oliver of Alexander City; sons, Rev. Rick Talley (Kathy) of Alexander City and Steve Talley (Joanna) of Hickory, NC; grandchildren, Heather Mason (David), Josh Talley (Julie), Jessica Harris (David), Casey Talley, Liz Talley and Rebecca Oliver; great-grandchildren, Jackson Venable, Dax Talley and Duke Harris; and sisters, Sara Tom Price and Joyce Robinson, both of Alexander City.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to Hillabee Baptist Church, 1781 Hialeah Circle, Alexander City, AL 35010.
