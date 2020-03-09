Mr. Harvey Arnold Partridge
1941 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Harvey Arnold Partridge, 79, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Shane Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Partridge passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Russell Medical. He was born on March 9, 1941 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Arnold Roby Partridge and Lessie Lucille Blake Partridge. He was a member of New Elkahatchee Baptist Church. Mr. Partridge retired from Southern Pipe and Supply after 30+ years of service. He enjoyed watching Alabama Crimson Tide football, fishing, slots and playing golf.
He is survived by his brother, James Partridge (Lena); sister, Nancy Folley; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Culberson, Linda Davidson; brother-in-law, Mack Moseley (Lynda); daughter’s in love, Lisa Culberson Iddon (Brian), Connie Culberson Speaks (Mark) and host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Myra Ann Partridge; parents and nephew, Danny Vernon.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the New Elkahatchee Baptist Church, 3380 Elkahatchee Road, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.