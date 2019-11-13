Mr. Harry Lee Wyckoff, Jr.
1934 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Harry Lee Wyckoff, Jr., 85, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church - Alexander City. Rev. Barry Dunn and Rev. Mike Densmore will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at First United Methodist Church - Alexander City.
Mr. Wyckoff passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Russell Medical. He was born on September 9, 1934 in Atlanta, Georgia to Harry Lee Wyckoff, Sr. and Sara Elizabeth Costner Wyckoff. Harry was a very loving, giving, and caring person who loved his family dearly. Harry loved spending time with his children and family in the outdoors and was a great provider for them. He was a member of First United Methodist Church - Alexander City. He was a Korean War Army Veteran. Harry served many years as a Scoutmaster, Sunday School Teacher, and with the Kairos Prison Ministry helping others. He was a Registered Forester, a lifelong learner, self-taught carpenter, and a great steward of nature. Harry also enjoyed running and hiking the Appalachian Trail.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Roberta S. Wyckoff; daughter, Linda Christine Wyckoff; sons, Tim Wyckoff and Sam Wyckoff; grandchildren, Benita Willoughby (Donnie), Christopher Reneau (Michele), and Rebecca Lee Dunham (Cole); and twelve great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church-Alexander City, Facility Repairs Fund, 310 Green St., Alexander City, AL 35010 or Kairos Prison Ministry, 100 DeBary Plantation Blvd., DeBary, FL 32713, or www.kairosprisonministry.org.
