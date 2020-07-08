Mr. H.V. Lacy
1935 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. H.V. Lacy, 84, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Rick Worthy and Dr. John Watkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rock Springs Cemetery in Jackson’s Gap. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Lacy passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 2, 1935 in Hackleburg, Alabama to Huey Victory Lacy and Liliac Mae Lolley Lacy. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Mr. Lacy joined the Air Force at the age of 16 and served for 9 years. He attended Officer Training School and became the youngest officer at the age of 17. After serving 3 years in Germany he was able to speak fluent German. H.V. was a very hard working man who cared deeply for his family. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, reading and playing rummy. His talents included brick masonry and drawing.
He is survived by his daughter, Sybil (George) Vickers; sons, Billy Garrett, Doug Lacy; grandchildren, Lee (Jessica) Holsonback, Justin (Crystal) Vickers, Brandon Lacy; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Holsonback, Chris Holsonback, Joseph Holsonback, Brooklyn Vickers, Scott Brooks Vickers, Beau Brooks Vickers; sister, Christine Stillwell and step-daughter, Dorothy Wortham.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cloie Fay Lacy; granddaughter, Laura Fay Holsonback; sister, Marcel Lynn and brothers, Buddy and Glen Lacy.
