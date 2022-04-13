Funeral Service for Mr. H.M. Simpson, Jr., 90, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, April 11, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Densmore and Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Simpson passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Russell Medical. He was born on January 20, 1932 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Hollis Mainard Simpson, Sr. and Gladys Belle Grimsley Simpson. Mr. Simpson loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great grandson. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he loved helping head up the Brunswick Stew cooking and singing in the choir. He was a United States Air Force Korean War Veteran and was stationed at Enewetak Atoll which is where the first Hydrogen Bomb was tested. Mr. Simpson retired from Vice-President of the Raw Materials Dept. of Russell Corp after over 35 years of service. He enjoyed cutting grass, fishing, farming on the family homeplace in New Site, family gatherings and reunions.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jeanette Simpson; daughter, Judith Simpson Wadkins (James Richard); son, Scott O'Neil Simpson (Sherry E.); grandchildren, Misti Wadkins Myers (Roger), William Andrew Wadkins, Seanna E. Simpson, and Sabella Grace E. Simpson; great-grandchildren, Faith Danielle Bryson (Auston), Keleigh Shae Wadkins, Shila Grace Wadkins, James Ragan Myers, and John Hollis Myers; great great grandson, Oakley Grant Bryson; and brother, William Grimsley Simpson (Charlene).
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Sarah Neil Wilson, Mary Will Corley, Helen Keller Walker, Daphine Chapman, Johnnie Yates, Annie Paul Cook, and Shirley Jo Bice.
The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to, First United Methodist Church (Trinity Campus), 310 Green St., Alexander City, Alabama 35010.