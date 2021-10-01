Mr. Gregory Floyd Oct 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mr. Gregory Floyd, 57, of Alexander City, AL died on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his residence. Final arrangements pending. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Mr. Gregory Floyd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook