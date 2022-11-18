Funeral Service for Mr. Grady Wade Pitchford, 74, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Pitchford passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Russell Medical. He was born on June 11, 1948 in Alexander City, Alabama to Charles Grady Pitchford and Eston Lucille Hall Pitchford. He was an Auburn University graduate, was retired from the State of Alabama as an Environmental Engineer after 28 years of service, and also was a Retired United States Army Reserve Master Sergeant after 22 years to his Country. He was a member of Alexander City First United Methodist. Mr. Pitchford loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed family gatherings at the lake, getting a nap after a good meal, watching Auburn Football, collecting coins, working on Volkswagens and classic automobiles, camping, going to the Great Smokey Mountains and the Rocky Mountains, and loved being in the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol Eloise Williams Pitchford; daughters, Michele Podoll (Wes) and Heather Fuller (Lee); son, Daniel Pitchford (Leslie); grandchildren, Rain Fuller, Caroline Pitchford, Betsy Pitchford, Grady Podoll, and Alza Podoll; and sisters, Charlene Mann (Hayes) and Ann Neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Avis Howard, Louise Faulkner, Georgie Lackey, and Lolette Vance; and brothers, Terry Lynn Pitchford, Charles Wayne Pitchford, and Billy Mack Pitchford.
