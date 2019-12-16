Mr. Grady Stephen Lackey
1955 - 2019
Memorial Service for Mr. Grady Stephen Lackey, 64, of Alexander City, will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Jackson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Lackey passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on May 29, 1955 in Los Angeles, California to Grady Jack Lackey and Georgie Lee Pitchford Lackey. Mr. Lackey was a very hard working, simple man. He enjoyed home projects and carpentry work.
He is survived by his sons, Ryan S. Lackey of Alexander City, Josh S. (Ashley) Lackey of Cragford, and Richard Derrick (Kaci) Lackey of Alexander City; granddaughters, Andie Lackey, Zoe Lackey; sister, Deborah Mixon-Lackey; brothers, Paul Lackey, Chris Lackey and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patsy Hall; brothers, David and Tim Lackey.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.