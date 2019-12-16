Mr. Grady Stephen Lackey

Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain this morning. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.