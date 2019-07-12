Mr. Grady Glenn Pemberton
1944 - 2019
Funeral service for Mr. Grady Glenn Pemberton, 75, of Alexander City, will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at the Flint Hill United Methodist Church. Rev. Mike Jackson and Rev. John Hill will officiate. Burial will follow in the Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Flint Hill United Methodist Church.
Mr. Pemberton passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 14, 1944 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Henry Grady Pemberton and Mary Nell Forbus Pemberton. Glenn was a simple man and he enjoyed being outside. He was an avid Alabama fan and he loved hunting, fishing and gardening. Glenn always had a good time and thoroughly enjoyed picking on others. He loved his family very much and enjoyed the time he spent with them, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also loved his fur babies.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon Lee Pemberton of Alexander City; mother, Mary Nell Pemberton of Alexander City; daughter, Crystal Pemberton of Alexander City; sons, Mitchell Pemberton (Tina), Kelly Pemberton (Jennifer), John David Pemberton (Staci) and Jeremey Pemberton (Barbara), all of Alexander City; thirteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Larry Pemberton (Nancy) of Alexander City; sisters, Teresa Jackson (Phil) and Connie Jackson (Mike), all of Alexander City; and his special four legged companion, Jack “Peanut” Pemberton.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Henry Grady Pemberton; and sister, Debra Wills.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to Flint Hill United Methodist Church, 2858 Flint Hill Road, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.