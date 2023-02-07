0208 OL OBIT Wite.png

Funeral  Service for Mr.  Gilbert “Gil” Witte, age 56, of Alexander City, will be Thursday, February 9, 2023, 1:00 PM,  in the chapel of Wright’s Funeral Home with a private interment.   Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 5:00 until 7:00 at the chapel.

