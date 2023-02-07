Funeral Service for Mr. Gilbert “Gil” Witte, age 56, of Alexander City, will be Thursday, February 9, 2023, 1:00 PM, in the chapel of Wright’s Funeral Home with a private interment. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 5:00 until 7:00 at the chapel.
Gilbert was born on October 14, 1966 in San Diego, California to the parents of Patricia Mencer Witte and Larry Witte.
Gil was a very passionate person; he loved people and never met a stranger. He was the life of all family gatherings and parties. His smile and charm would light up any room he entered. He enjoyed eating with “Taco Soup” being one of his favorites. In his pastime one could find him cheering on his favorite team the San Diego Charger. In addition to being a great husband, dad, granddad and friend, he was also a hard worker dedicating 33 years to driving trucks. His career with Feed the Children after his health declined. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Gil peacefully transitioned home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded with love of his family at his bedside.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Gil’s precious memories will always be cherished by his wife, Tina Witte, one son, Bobby Stewart, five daughters, Adrian Simons, Brandy Welcher, Eden Kimbrough, Stephnie Abbett, Sarah Williams (David), two brothers, Scott Witte, (Sherri), John Ames (Pamela), one sister, Debbie McFedden (Vincent), eighteen grandchildren and host of aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
