Memorial Service for Mr. Gerald Dennis Kaney, Sr., 84, of Alexander City, will be Friday, October 7, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Kaney passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 7, 1938, in Langley, South Carolina to Michael Dennis Kaney and Blanche Thompson Kaney. He was an active member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. He was a Blue Lodge Master Mason. He was a member of the Scottish Rite and York Rite as well as a Shriner. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge and the Knights of Columbus. He was a devout Catholic. He enjoyed playing golf, pool, and bowling. He loved all kinds of music. He loved his family and always put them first. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Maggie Cordelia Kaney of Alexander City; children, Chuck Kaney (Sandra) of Walls, MS, Cindy Cooley (Mark) of Cummings, GA, Tina Hunt (Roger) of Lanett, AL, Annette Davis (Kevin) of Millbrook, Gerald Kaney Jr. (Shirley) of Harvest, AL, Joseph Thomas Kaney (Lanae), Sr. of Helena, and Elizabeth Kaney of Alexander City; grandchildren, Rebekah Hopper (Justin), Samuel Kaney (Betty Clair), Amber Jones, Crystal Harris (Jordan), Christina Carlisle (Barrett), Joshua Cooley, Christina Cooley, Blake Hunt (Jennifer), Maggie Langford (Tim), Lauren Jarnach (Clemens), Mitchell Davis, Gene Davis, Maddison Kaney, Logan Kaney, Joseph Kaney, Jr., Emily Kaney, Jacob Champion, and Brody Alford; many great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; siblings, Lydia Kaney, Marilyn Mazza, Pat Kaney (Sandy), Bernie Riess (Walt), Matt Kaney (Vivian), Mark Kaney, and Angel Lynn (Jerry).
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandchild, Melissa Edwards, one great-grandchild, and brothers, Father Michael Kaney, Timothy Kaney, and Christopher Kaney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Brown Bag at St. John's Catholic Church. 454 N. Central Ave., Alexander City, AL 35010.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.