Mr. Gerald Allen Turner
1945 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. Gerald Allen Turner, 75, of Tallassee, will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alexander City Cemetery. Rev. Larry Cummings will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Turner passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 5, 1945 in Alexander City, Alabama to John L. Turner and Frances Wilson Turner. He was an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Tennessee. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and continued to support his country and fellow veterans once he was home. He was a good and loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his sons, Jason Matthew Turner of Lebanon, TN, and Kevin Chad Burnette (Rachel) of Tallassee, AL; grandchildren, Jason Matthew Turner, Jr., and Seth Lee Turner; sister, Ana Jane Lashley; sisters-in-law, Gail Jones (Larry) and Joyce N. Turner; and brothers-in-law, Jimmie A. Love, and Ted G. Love.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Love Turner; parents; sister, Diane Garret; and brother, Larry Turner.
The family will accept flowers or donations made be made in his memory to Community Hospice Care, at 1526 Gilmer Ave, Tallassee, AL, 36078.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.