Mr. Gerald Adair Brasell
1935 - 2019
Gerald Adair “Jerry” Brasell, born on June 8, 1935, passed from this earth on July 31, 2019. At 84 years old, he was still larger than life. His career in the US Navy began in 1954, where he served 22 years where he retired as Chief Petty Officer. He then joined the Merchant Marine and served there for 18 years where he retired as a First Engineer. During his career at sea he had been to ports on every continent except Antarctica. His passion was the sea and after retirement he discovered a hobby of fly fishing.
Jerry had a dry sense of humor and nicknames such as “Montana Slim”, “Raw-Bones”, “Cowboy” and “Jerry Buck.”
He is survived by his son, John Brasell (Tiffany); grandsons, Porter and Carson; sister, Joyce Westbrook; brother, Argus Brasell (Barbara) and sister Jenny Roberson as well as his nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Memorial Service for Gerald will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Officiating the service will be Dr. Stephen King and Rev. Wayne Hicks. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
The family will accept potted plants or memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD, 57325.
