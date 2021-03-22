Mr. George Thomas "Tony" Vernon Jr.
1964 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. George Thomas "Tony" Vernon Jr., 56, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Vernon passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his home. He was born on May 7, 1964 in Alexander City, Alabama to George Thomas Vernon Sr. and Shirley Mae Parsons Vernon. He absolutely loved his work as a civil engineer for the State of Alabama. He could talk about computers for hours, and he also enjoyed tinkering with small engines. He had a good sense of humor and was quite the jokester. He loved his family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his brother, William Kenneth "Ken" Vernon; sister, Sabrina Clairmont of Portland, OR; numerous nieces & nephews; and special friends, Mike McCollough, Mack Rotton, and Joe King.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.