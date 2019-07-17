Mr. George “Roadrunner” Leroy Andrews
1949 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. George “Roadrunner” Leroy Andrews, 69, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Scott Jordan will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.