Mr. George Edward Moon, Jr.
1930 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mr. George Edward Moon, Jr., 91, of Kellyton, was held Friday, April 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bice Cemetery. Rev. Ronald Pete McElrath officiated. The family received friends on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Moon, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Chapman Assisted Living. He was born on March 27, 1930 in Milledgeville, Georgia to George Edward Moon, Sr. and Vivian Steverson Moon. Mr. Moon was an active member of Goodwater Presbyterian Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War Era. He loved attending the Army reunions and enjoyed hosting many of them. He also enjoyed gardening and always had a green thumb. He loved spending time at his catfish pond and fed the fish daily. Mr. Moon was an avid Auburn football fan and enjoyed bird hunting.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Humphrey (Melton) of Goodwater and Denise Allred (Mark) of Monroe, LA; sons, Keith Moon (Kathy) of Alexander City and Ed Moon, III (Michelle) of West Point, GA; grandchildren, James Humphrey (Sharon), Julie Daniel (Michael), Beth Williams (Lance), Brooke Kirkendall (Daniel), Michette Moon, Melinne Mancinelli (Mike), MeKae Moon, Randi Li Moon and Jacob Moon; great-grandchildren, Dalton Daniel, Landon Daniel, Hudson Daniel, Shelley Turner (Neal), Holly Humphrey, Haddi Beth Kirkendall, Walker Kirkendall, Drake Kirkendall, Peyton Mancinelli and Livie Mae Mancinelli; sister-in-law, Barbara Hix of Childersburg; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Bailey of Goodwater.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lula Jacqueline “Jackie” Moon; and sister, Kathryn Moon Herring.
