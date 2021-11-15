Mr. George Andrew Sanders Jr.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November, 20, 2021 at Goodwater Presbyterian Church. Rev. Pete McElrath will officiate.
Mr. Sanders Jr. passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Goodwater Healthcare Center. He was delivered at home, by his grandfather, Dr. S.W. Owens, on June 12, 1931, in Ashland, Alabama to George Andrew Sanders Sr. and Mary Lucinda Owens Sanders. He was an active member of Goodwater Presbyterian Church.
He started to school in Gorgas, Alabama and moved back to Ashland, Alabama when he was in the seventh grade. George graduated from Clay County High School in 1949. He graduated Auburn University in 1954 with a BS degree in Agriculture Education. He was engaged to Mary Glass in 1953 and they married in Ashland, Alabama on October 21, 1953. George and Mary raised four children in Goodwater, Alabama where George was employed by the Alabama Power Company.
George loved playing high school sports. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, tennis, gardening, cooking, and canoeing on Hatchett Creek with his sons, brother, Bill, cousin Bob Willis and good friend, Charlie Cornelius. George was a good storyteller and enjoyed family gatherings. He enjoyed helping his children move to various locations. George worked 38 years with Alabama Power Company and retired in February 1992.
In 2013 his loving wife Mary wrote this poem titled My George
I love my George
He’s so sweet and kind
He’s been my love for a long, long time
We’ve been married 68 years
And have shed many tears
But through the tears came
Many joys with our girls and boys
We are happy to have made it all these years
We are proud and very thankful to say,
With God’s help and much forgiveness,
We made it!
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Glass Sanders of Goodwater; children, Molly Sanders Posey (Dale), George A. Sanders III (Meg), Richard R. Sanders, Sally Sanders Dobinson (Mark); grandsons, Jason Campbell (Kimberly), Christopher Campbell (Natalie), Benjamin Campbell, Stephen Sanders (Sarah), William Sanders; great-grandchildren, Caden Campbell, Emory Campbell, Clarabelle Campbell, Savannah Campbell, Maria Sanders; brother-in-law, Dr. James W. Glass Jr., DDS (Robin) and sister-in-law, Alta Mary Ingram Sanders.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dr. Bill Sanders, M.D.
