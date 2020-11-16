Mr. Gene C. Knight
1930 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Gene C. Knight, 90, of Dadeville, will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Poplar Springs Methodist Church. Bro. Ray Dunn and Bro. Johnny Pritchard will officiate. Burial will follow in the Eagle Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Poplar Springs Methodist Church.
Mr. Knight passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 16, 1930 in Dadeville, Alabama to Addice Knight and Agnes Fuller Knight. He was a longtime member of Poplar Springs Methodist Church. Mr. Knight loved nature and being outside. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, tending to his cattle and walking in the woods. He was a hard working man with a strong work ethic. He was a meat processer and worked into his 70’s. Mr. Knight loved his family very much and his soft spoken voice will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Nell Harris Knight of Dadeville; daughter, Manda Greer (Ted) of Dadeville; grandson, Christopher Luke Greer of Dadeville; sister, Johnny Lou Waldrop of Beauregard; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wynelle Prather, Doris Loyd, Celia Lee and Clayra Seaborn; and brothers, Bernard Knight, Emory Knight and Joe Knight.
