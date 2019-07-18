Funeral arrangements for Mr. Gary Lee Tuck Jr. will be held Saturday July 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Christ Deliverance Christian Center in Talladega, AL. Minister Joseph Shirel officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Talladega, AL.The family hour will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday July 19, 2019 at Zion Memorial Funeral Home. Please call 256-245-1454 for questions.
Online Poll
Featured Events
seniors 18 and over family friendly accessible contributed free
–
Celebrate Recovery at Vertical Point
Free
A safe place helping everyone in Alex City and surrounding areas find hope and help in deali… Read more