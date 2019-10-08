Mr. Gary Carl Pemberton
1941 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Gary Carl Pemberton, 78, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Alexander City Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm at Alexander City Church of Christ.
Mr. Pemberton passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at University of Alabama Hospital (Birmingham). He was born on February 6, 1941 in Phenix City, Alabama to Mynard Pemberton and Hilda Jackson Pemberton. He was an active and devoted member of Alexander City Church of Christ. He enjoyed antique cars and was a “Mr. Fix It” both in the garage and in the home. He was a builder and master craftsman. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Pemberton; daughters, Denise Hunt (Brian), and Christy Pierson (Stephen); Grandchildren, Katherine Pierson, Joshua Hunt, and Rachel Pierson; sisters, Joyce Wellborn, Carolyn Grant (Lorenzo), and Beverly DuBerry (George); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Childhaven, at childhaven.com.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.