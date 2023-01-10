Funeral Service for Mr. Gary Bryan Shivers, 76, of Goodwater, Alabama, will be Monday, January 9, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Jackson and Rev. David Bailey will officiate. Burial will follow in the Kellyton Memory Garden. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Shivers passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Russell Medical. He was born on October 24, 1946, in Alexander City, Alabama to Roy Yancy Shivers and Virginia Sasser Shivers. He was an active member of Kellyton United Methodist Church where he served on the board. Gary was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved laughing, sharing stories with family and friends as well as playing jokes on them. He had a passion for fishing and Alabama football. Gary never met a stranger. He made friends everywhere he went. He loved working on his heavy equipment and tinkering around in his workshop where he created his own masterpieces.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judy Gail Shivers; daughters, Dawn Shivers Lane (Michael), April Brazzell Milam (Brad); sons, John T. Haynes (Cindy), Jeffery Curtis Haynes; grandchildren, Meridith Lane, Preston Lane, Taylor Peters (Ryan Jones), Savannah Brazzell, Mackenzie Brazzell, Raleigh Brazzell, Aura Haynes, Maddox Haynes, Draven Haynes; great-grandson, Mason Jones; sister, Sherry Parrett; niece, Brandy Melton (Robin) and numerous cousins. He leaves behind his fishing buddies that he had great respect for. His union buddies were always treated like family. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131.
