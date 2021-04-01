Mr. Gaines Bobby Pugh
1934 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. Gaines Bobby Pugh, 86, of Alexander City, will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sardis United Methodist Church. Rev. Stephen King will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sardis United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Sardis United Methodist Church.
Mr. Pugh passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Chapman Healthcare Center. He was born on September 11, 1934 in Camp Hill, Alabama to Walter Thomas Pugh and Jessie Odessa Parrish Pugh. He was a member of Sardis United Methodist Church. Mr. Pugh was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and carpentry work. He was an avid Auburn fan and loved his family dearly, especially the great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lois Dennison Pugh of Alexander City; son, Michael Pugh of Opelika; daughters, Melony Pugh-Weber (Jim) of Nashville, Marie Parks (Bill) of Alexander City, Mary Jackson (Frank) of Thompson Station, TN and Marsha Pace (Tommy) of Auburn; step-son, Gerald Burt (Jennifer) of Opelika; step-daughter, Pamela Howard (Ronnie) of Jacksons Gap; eighteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; nephew, Roger Jarvis of Tallassee; and cousin, Paul Lowe (Glenda) of Dadeville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Agnes Pugh Ellison, Shirley Pugh Jarvis, Faye Pugh Gilreath; brother, Jessie Guy Pugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Sardis United Methodist Church, c/o Louise Ramsey, P.O. Box 162, Notasulga, AL 36866.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.