Funeral Service for Mr. Franklin Leon Huett, 82, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Josh Sammons will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Huett passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Riverview Medical Center in Gadsden. He was born on August 1, 1939 in Alexander City, Alabama to James Austin Huett and Ruby Rich Huett. Mr. Huett loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them and his friends. He was a member of Sixth Street Baptist Church and a former member of the Elks Lodge. Mr. Huett was an avid Alabama football fan, enjoyed fishing, and watching Westerns.
He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Fincher and Deborah Moseley (Spanky); son, Rodney L. Huett; grandchildren, Timmy Johnson, Michael Walker, Adam Walker, Brian Johnson, Luke Moseley (Drew), Breanna Moseley, Scottie Huett, Jimmy Fincher (Jasmine), and Jennifer Crain (Brandon); ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Brenda Peterson (Frankie); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby H. Freeman; father, James Austin Huett; stepmother, Dorothy Tharpe Huett; stepfather, Bernard L. Freeman; and daughter, Dorothy Walker.
Anyone attending the visitation or funeral will be required to wear a face covering.