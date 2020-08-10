Mr. Felix Mack Moseley
1944 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Felix Mack Moseley, 76, of Equality, Alabama, was Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Equality United Methodist Church. Rev. Wayne Cowhick officiated. Burial followed in the Equality United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Moseley passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center. He was born on January 2, 1944 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Homer Felix Moseley and Sarah Naomi Betts Moseley. He was a member of Alexander City Independent Methodist Church. Mr. Moseley was a firefighter for the Alexander City Fire Department for 21 years and also was a heavy equipment operator for the Coosa County Highway department. He also loved working in his shed, cutting grass and bush hogging. He loved his family very much and especially loved watching his grandchildren play ball.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda Kay Moseley of Equality; son, Jeffery Mack Moseley of Equality; daughter, Kimberly Moseley Galloway (Jon) of Hayden; grandchildren, Luke Moseley (Drew), Breanna Moseley, Blake Galloway and Kate Galloway; sisters, Carolyn Culberson and Linda Davidson, both of Alexander City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Myra Ann Partridge and brothers, William Donald Moseley and Ronald Jefferson Moseley.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to the Equality Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 13, Equality, AL 36026.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.