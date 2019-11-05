Funeral services for Mr. Elwyn “Hoot” Gibson, age 80 of Mountain Community, will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Kinman and Bro. Scott Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Community Cemetery.
Mr. Gibson passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Clay County Hospital. A native of Clay County, he worked for Russell Manufacturing as a supervisor for 21 years. He attended Bethel South Baptist Church and served in the US Army. He loved gardening and hunting and was part of the Mountain Volunteer Fire Department for nearly 45 years.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rachel Gibson of the Mountain Community; one daughter: Janet Robertson(Dwayne) of Mellow Valley; three sons: Kenneth Gibson of Alex City, Donald Gibson(Angel) of Mountain Community and Edward Gibson(Theresa) of Frog Eye; ten Grandchildren: Steven Randolph(Chelsea), Joey Randolph, Jade Randolph, Brian Black(Donna), Dylan Ragsdale, John Welsh(Kirby), Lacy Welsh Bailey(Adam), Jaycie Robertson, Brooklyn Robertson and Autumn Kinder(Jonathan); ten Great-Grandchildren: Bristol and Card Bailey, Boone and Brae Welsh, Hunter and Rosie Randolph, Kiley, Katelyn and Kinder Black and Luke Kinder; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lumus Noah Gibson and Velma Ora Burkhalter; one daughter, Karen Elizabeth Gibson; and two brothers: Buster and Clyde Gibson.
Active Pallbearers will be John Welsh, Adam Bailey, Randy Allen, Brian Black, Dylan Ragsdale and Reubin Kennedy.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville. He will lie is state from 1 until service time at Mt. Pisgah on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Benefield Funeral Home of Lineville is in charge of the arrangements.
