Mr. Elwin Trollis Prophitt
1939 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Elwin Trollis Prophitt, 81, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Alexander City Independent Methodist Church. Rev. Wayne Cowhick and Bro. Patrick Gilbert will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park with honors provided by the Alexander City Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Prophitt passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 10, 1939 in Alexander City, Alabama to Lee Terrell Prophitt and Emma Jean McCain Prophitt. He was a longtime, active and charter member of the Alexander City Independent Methodist Church. He was also a longtime member of the Alexander City Veterans Honor Guard. Mr. Prophitt proudly and honorably served his Country for 23 years in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He was a recipient of the Eagle Scout award as well the Air Force Cross for saving someone’s life while serving in the Air Force. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop, aggravating others, traveling with his family and was also a member of the Pontiac Club. He loved his family very much and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Millie Harrell Prophitt of Alexander City; son, Michael Trollis Prophitt (Johnnie) of Alexander City; granddaughters, Emilly Prophitt Smith (Curtis) of Alexander City, Ferris Prophitt Voss (Brian) of Alexander City and Alanna Prophitt Stancil (Tyler) of Anniston; great-grandchildren, Caroline Elizabeth Smith and Easton Alexander Voss; brother, James Larry Prophitt (Wanda) of Dothan; sister-in-law, Pauline Prophitt and her son, Stanley of Alexander City; brother-in-law, William Harrell, Jr. (Christine) of Goodwater; special buddy, Shane Boos of Alexander City; special friend, Donna Prophitt of Alexander City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Elwin Prophitt; sisters, Wilma P. Sasser, Margaret J. Horseley and Shirley P. Ingram; and brothers, Willie A. Prophitt and Raymond E. Prophitt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alexander City Independent Methodist Church, 1020 11th Avenue North, Alexander City, Alabama 35010 or to the American Lung Association, 2452 Spring Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the caring employees of Encompass Hospice for the love, care and support that has been extended.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.