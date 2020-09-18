Mr. Edwin Vickers
1940 - 2020
Mr. Vickers passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on April 19, 1940 in New Site, Alabama to Cecil Martin Vickers and Martha Jewel Vickers.
Mr. Vickers worked for Transcontinental Gas Pipeline for 37 years as a surveyor. You could find him helping his friends keeping their grass cut or on his fishing boat.
He is survived by his son, Brad Vickers and wife, Chrystal of Richmond, TX; grandchildren, Madisyn and Payton Vickers; son-in-law, Mike Caylor; daughter, Nancy Virginia Vickers; grandchildren, Kenzie and Cole Caylor and great-grandson, Lucas Wiggins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Vickers; parents; sister, Eloise Fincher and brother, Emory Vickers.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.