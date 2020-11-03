Mr. Edwin Vickers
1940 - 2020
Memorial Service for Mr. Edwin Vickers, 80, of Jacksons Gap, will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
