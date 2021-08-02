Mr. Edward Earl Love
1952 - 2021
Mr. Edward Earl Love, 68, of Alexander City passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at his residence. He was born on September 19, 1952, in Bamberg, South Carolina to Doverd Love and Peggy Ann Jones Love. He attended Alex City Holiness Church. He was the sweetest most loving man. He loved the Lord and his family. He loved his animals. He was a hard worker, an honest man, and a cherished friend.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Love of Alexander City; son, Steven Winslett of Opelika; grandchild, Bridgett Bartlett of Prattville; great-grandchild, Brantley Bartlett; mother, Peggy Ann Love; sister, Freida Woodfin; brother, Glenn Love (Jamie); Niece, Porscha Love; nephews, William Kliph Love, Zachary Love; friends, Raymond Bradford, Mildred Bradford, Frank Kelly, Linda Kelly, and Shane Clackler.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Richard Love.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.