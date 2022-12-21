Memorial Service for Mr. Eddie Joe Easterwood, 68, of Alexander City, will be Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rocky Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Easterwood passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 10, 1954, in Alexander City, Alabama to Bernard Syrell Easterwood and Ara Jeanette Woodruff Easterwood. Eddie was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and riding the back roads from Coosa to Tallapoosa County.
He is survived by his father, Bernard Syrell Easterwood; stepmother, Mary W. Easterwood; son, Jody Lee Easterwood (Jennifer); daughter, Jenny Easterwood Thomas (Jeffery); brother, Roy Michael (Mike) Easterwood (Patsy); sister, Wanda Annette Hall (Terry) and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Rocky Creek Cemetery Fund, 7779 Sanford Road, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
