Funeral Service for Mr. Dwayne Yates, 80, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Jerry Wheeles and Mr. Troy Peters will officiate. Burial will follow in the Old Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Yates passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born on March 23, 1941 in Alexander City, Alabama to Hurshel and Irene Harris Yates. He was the former Chief of Hackneyville Volunteer Fire Dept. Mr. Yates was a hard worker who did so much for other people. He retired from Russell Corp. in 2003. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter, DeWana Y. Howard (Jeff) of Decatur; son, Terry Yates, Jr. of Alexander City; grandchildren, Logan Howard and Riley Howard (Allison) both of Decatur, Warren Gilmore of Alexander City; great-grandchildren, Holland and Harrison Howard both of Decatur; sisters, French Ell Lansford of Harpersville, Patricia Jones (Douglas) of Hackneyville, and Starlene Meyers (Bruce) of Alexander City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 56 years, Rebecca Yates; daughter, Shawn Yates; grandchildren, Seth Howard, Kennedy Howard, and Aiden Howard; sister, Melba Cotney, and brother, Sammy Yates.