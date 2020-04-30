Mr. Doyle W. Queen
1963 - 2020
Mr. Doyle W. Queen, 56, of Alexander City passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on June 10, 1963 in Alexander City, Alabama to Mary Sue Queen Caldwell. Doyle was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working on cars. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth B. Crew; children, Daniel Dwayne (Carie) Queen, Brittany Chantae (Christopher) Adams, Brian Scott Queen , Jasmine Crew,;seven grandchildren and Sister, Cindy (Wyatt) Dunseith.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert Caldwell; mother and son, Jason Doyle Queen.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.